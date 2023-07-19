Lou Ethel Ramey Gaw
MARSHALL — Lou Ethel (Ramey) Gaw, age 94, passed away in Longview, Texas on July 16, 2023. Lou was born on June 21, 1929 in Gilmer, Texas to Ralph Graham and Ida Christine Ramey. Lou’s father passed away at a young age and Lou and her mother lived with her grandparents. Her grandfather was a medical doctor who had a “sanitarium” (old description), now known as a small hospital next to their home. Lou’s Republican party roots go very deep as her grandfather was the chairman of the Upshur County Republican Party. She grew up working in and around the hospital doing various tasks. Lou graduated as Class Valedictorian from Gilmer High School in 1946. Her high school years were very full as she was a member of the high school band in which she played the saxophone, was an officer, and member of the orchestra. She was a class officer and member of many high school organizations including student council, pep squad, H. E. Club, Buckeye Barn Committee, Junior Red Cross Committee, Coral Club, and was the winner of the English Award. She also was named as a Distinguished Student, Literary Director of the yearbook staff, member and officer of the Latin Club, was named most Popular Girl her senior year, served as president of the La Amie Club and was a junior Usher. This is what the Buckeye yearbook said about her in the Senior Who’s Who section: “One of the most outstanding students who has ever graduated from Gilmer High is Lou Ethel Ramey. She has always been an honor student. She has a lovable personality and she is an active participant in many extra-curricular activities.” After graduating high school, Lou attended the University of Texas. When she began, her major was pre-med. This lasted until she had difficulty with a chemistry class, so she switched to something easier...Latin! She graduated with a double major in Latin and...English! Upon completing college, she moved to San Angelo where she taught high school for a year. When the year was up, she moved back home and began working for the R. G. LeTourneau Co. While working there, she met her future husband, Bill Gaw, who worked in the same office. They married in 1953, had two children and lived in Longview until 1963. As usual, Lou was actively involved in many activities including the Longview Jayceettes, her bridge club and her garden club. She was also actively involved with the First United Methodist Church in Longview. In 1963, Lou and her family moved to Marshall. After settling in, she did her usual thing...she got involved. She began her political involvement during the ‘64 elections. She was possibly one of the most dedicated and devoted members of the Marshall community as a full time and substitute teacher, volunteering with the Friends of the Library, before the library existed and later serving on its board. She was heavily involved with the Republican Women and the Harrison County Republican Party. She received her Masters Degree from East Texas State University while teaching full time. In 2000, Lou was chosen as the Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce in which she responded to the honor by stating that she “would have to work harder to live up to it”. And she did! She served as Chairman of the annual Marshall Days at the Capitol and also served on the Civic Center Advisory Board, Charter Commission and with the Marshall Regional Arts Council, Marshall Chamber of Commerce, in additional to her faithful dedication to the Rotary Club of Marshall. Lou was a very active member of the First Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school and took pride in her weekly task of counting the collection money each Monday. She was an avid Bridge player and played up until the time she got sick. The family thanks the many caregivers who touched Lou’s and their lives: Everest Rehab Hospital, Traci Brock and her special caregivers, Longview Hill Rehab, Parkview on Hollybrook memory care facility caregivers, Elite Home Health Care and Hospice Plus. Lou is preceded in death by her husband, William L. “Bill” Gaw, Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Terri Gaw and her parents. She is survived by her children, Lee and Kathy Gaw and Kelly Gaw; her grandchildren, Christopher and Halie Gaw, Michael Gaw, Ross Gaw and Jay Gaw; her great-grandchildren, Ava Gaw and Tyler Gaw, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends who knew and loved her. There are people in this world who ask so very little...and add so very much. Whose presence is always noticed and absence is always felt. Who quietly become your family and always remain a friend. When such a person leaves us, they take a piece of our heart with them, but give us back to fill that empty spot all of the memories, the laughs, the smiles, the stories, the experiences and countless ways they enriched and changed our lives. Lou Ethel Ramey Gaw was such a person. Visitation for Lou will be held from 10am-11am, Thursday, July 20, 2023 at First Methodist Church, 300 East Houston Street, Marshall, TX 75670. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, July 20, 2023 at First Methodist Church with Rev. David Luckert officiating. Private interment will be in Colonial Gardens Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Serving as Pallbearers will be Christopher Gaw, Michael Gaw, Neil Quinn, William Hatfield, Brenton Sharp, Jay Webb and Chad Simms. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jay Gaw and Ross Gaw. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Lou’s name to First Methodist Church or the Marshall Public Library. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.