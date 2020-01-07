Louis Weisman Kariel
MARSHALL Services for Louis Weisman Kariel, Jr., 92, will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. with services to follow at 2 p.m. followed by burial in the Marshall Hebrew Cemetery. Rabbi Jana De Benedetti of B'nai Zion in Shreveport will officiate.
Born on August 15, 1927, in Marshall, TX, to Louis Weisman Kariel, Sr., and Adele Stein Kariel, Louis died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. in Dallas, TX. A lifelong resident of Marshall, TX, Louis graduated in 1944 from Marshall High School, where he was valedictorian of his class. After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Louis graduated in 1949 from the University of Texas in Austin where he met Audrey Daniels Kariel.
Soulmates for almost 70 years, Louis and Audrey knew they were destined to be married when they learned that both of their parents were married on March 11 of the same year. Louis and Audrey married in April 1950 in Corsicana, TX, and began their lives together in Marshall, TX. Louis followed in his father's footsteps, working at and eventually owning the Hub Shoe Store, which was in operation as a family business for more than 100 years. Louis leaves behind a life of service to his family, community and country.
Louis is survived by his wife, Audrey of Marshall and Dallas; children, Nancy Kariel of Dallas and Mark Kariel (Al) of Houston; two grandchildren, Jason Kariel (Rene) and Melissa Wolfson (Steven) all of Houston; four great-grandchildren, Isabel and Max Kariel; Brooke and Logan Wolfson all of Houston; nieces Linda Surley of Sugarland, Susan Rankin (Jim) of Austin and Elaine Plettman (Steve) of Tynsgborough, MA; and great-nephews, Jonah Rankin of Seattle and Zane Rankin of Chicago.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents, Louis Sr. and Adele, brother Stanley, and sister Maurine Plettman (Stanley). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Marshall Hebrew Cemetery in care of: Fort Staggers, Trust Officer, Hancock Whitney Trust Dept. 115 North Wellington St. Suite 101, Marshall, TX 75670, the Marshall Public Library, the Marshall Depot, the Marshall Symphony Orchestra, the Marshall Historical Museum or the charity of your choice. For a more detailed obituary, go to https://www.downsfuneralhome.com.
