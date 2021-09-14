Lowell Hightower Hill
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Lowell Hightower Hill will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
Lowell was born on November 12, 1935 in Gilmer, Texas to his parents, L.D. and Myrtis Hill. Mr. Hill passed away on September 11, 2021 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas. He was the owner of Hills County Store for many years. He was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church where he served as a dedicated Sunday School teacher for many years, the Masonic Lodge, Director of the Woodlawn Cemetery Association and the Woodlawn Area Improvement Club. Living in Woodlawn all of his life, he was an inspiration to anyone that knew him. He was loved by many, especially his family and close friends.
Mr. Hill is survived by his children, Benita and Steve Sloan and Denise and D.J. Hamilton; brothers, Billy and Linda Hill, Harold and Sissy Hill, Leon and Marissa Hill and Scott and Wendy Hill; sisters, Ann and Bobby Lefler, Ginger Gordan and Bitha and Allen Lovelady; grandchildren, Chase and Kensie Sloan, Chance Sloan, Aletha and Cobbie Callaway, Candice Perrine and Matt and Tiffany Perrine; 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild along with numerous other family and close friends.
Mr. Hill is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeanette and brother Paul Hill.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.