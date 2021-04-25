Lt. Col. Mead Rex Bramlett, Sr., US Army Retired
KARNACK, TX Funeral Services for Lt. Col. Mead Rex Bramlett, Sr., US Army Retired will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. Interment will follow at Andrews Cemetery in Karnack, TX. Rev Mark Landers of Karnack United Methodist Church will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX.
Mead Rex Bramlett, Sr. was born September 6, 1933 in Prospect, TX to Lawrence Hilliard Bramlett and Alma May Ragland Bramlett. He passed from this life on April 21, 2021 in Shreveport, LA.
Mead Rex Bramlett, Sr. grew up on Caddo Lake State Park, he was an avid outdoorsman even at a young age. He would rather spend his time in the woods and on the water than attending school. This did not stop him from graduating valedictorian of his class from Karnack High School. Mead Rex Bramlett, Sr. would then attend Texas A&M University where he earned his degree in wildlife management. After college he joined the United States Army and would proudly serve his country, serving two tours in the Vietnam War, and later in the Ethiopian Conflict. After his retirement, he would go on to serve in many roles in his community. Mead Rex Bramlett, Sr. served on the Karnack Volunteer Fire Department, on the Karnack I.S.D. School Board, and was a proud Third Degree Mason. Of all of his accomplishments, he was most notably a loving father; he was kind and giving. He was a long time member of Karnack United Methodist Church. Mead Rex Bramlett, Sr. was a man who was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need, and was truly a role model to his children and family.
Mead Rex Bramlett, Sr. was preceded in death by his first wife, Mattie Price Bramlett; his son, Monty Bramlett, his granddaughter, Meghann Bramlett; siblings, Sammy Tatum, Daisy Smitherman, Arnold Bramlett, Carl Bramlett, and Holman Bramlett. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Jan Bramlett; his sons, Rex Bramlett, Jr. and wife Vicky, Mike Bramlett and wife Erin, and Mark Bramlett and wife Lorrie; his daughter in law, Penny Bramlett; his stepson, Walter Wooten; his grandchildren, Amanda Bramlett, Sarah Bramlett, Zach Bramlett, Mollie Anderson and husband Chris Tamez, Robert Bramlett and wife Megan, Michelle Scherer and husband Josh, Tallisa Wooten, and Parker Wooten, 10 Great Grandchildren; his sister, Pat Horton; his dear friend, John L. Young; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
