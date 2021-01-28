LuAnn Cissy Hudson
MARSHALL LuAnn (Cissy) Young Hudson, age 85, passed away peacefully, January 26, 2021, surrounded by her devoted husband and her five children.
LuAnn was born September 16, 1935 in Marshall, TX to Doris (Sug) and George E. (Bunny) Young. She was a lifelong resident of Marshall, and graduate of MHS class of 1953. She was known to family and friends as Cissy. She married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Hudson, July 10, 1953. They raised four sons and a daughter.
She was a devout Catholic, attending St. Joseph Catholic Church and a past member of 45 years of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jefferson. She served the church in many capacities, a member of Catholic Daughters of America and Legion of Mary.
The joy of her life was her family, her loving husband of 67 years, five children, eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchildren.
After retirement of nineteen years as a medical assistant with George Bennett, M.D., she spent a lot of time traveling the U.S., Canada, and had the privilege of visiting Alaska, Italy, New Zealand, and Australia with her dear husband and good friends. The last several years were spent RVing with their camping buddies.
Cissy was preceded in death by her parents, Bunny Young and Sug Young Schafter.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Hudson; five children, Kenny (Dana) of Karnack, Lori (Michael) of Winnsboro, Gary of Marshall, David (Tawana) of Scottsboro, Alabama, and Greg (Janet) of Marshall; brothers, George E. (Scooter) young of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kaye Lynn (Pud) Nisbet of San Antonio, and Richard Byron Young of Alexandria Louisiana; eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She also leaves a number of nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply with her infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit.
We will celebrate her life with visitation and rosary, Thursday, January 28th, 6:00-8:00p.m., Downs Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, January 29th, at 10:00a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr Zach, presiding burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to ST. Joseph Catholic Church building fund or Mission Marshall Food Pantry.
