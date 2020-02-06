Lucille Sparks-Johnson Clark
MARSHALL Funeral services for Mrs. Lucille Sparks-Johnson Clark, age 70, of Marshall, TX will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX, with Mr. Anthony Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow in Rosehill Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 7 at Peoples Funeral Home. Lucille passed away at her home on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born to the late Raymond Sparks and Mary Francis Rine Sparks on June 19, 1949 in Scottsville, Texas. Lucille lived in Marshall, TX from an early age and graduated from H. B. Pemberton High School in 1967. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Joseph Clark; two sons, Troy and Douglas Johnson and her mother Mrs. Mary Sparks, all of Marshall, TX; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Mrs. Dorothy Williams and Mrs. Mary Dell Strickland, both of Dallas, TX; a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lucille Clark was preceded in death by her father and ex-husband Arthur Lee Johnson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.