Lura Nicki Perkins McLain
SHREVEPORT, LA Lura Nicole Nicki Perkins McLain joined the flight with the hummingbirds on March 18, 2021. There to welcome her with loving arms was her father, Winston Tony Perkins. Left to cherish sweet memories is her mother, Judith Judy Perkins, brother Randy Perkins, husband Jason McLain, children Miranda and Ryan LaFitte and Ashford and Logan McLain, fur-babies: Chico, Max, Thor, and Vic, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Nicki earned her bachelor's degree in 1994 and her MBA in 1999, both from LSUS. She began working at LSUS as a student worker in 1992 and joined her work family, Accounting Services, full time as an Accountant in 1994 . Over the years she was promoted several times, worked in IT, and eventually retired from LSUS as an Associate Director in January 2021.
She joined All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in 2014 where she found a family that aligned with her spiritual beliefs, her desire for acceptance of all, and her passion to share the notion that we can co-exist, that we all deserve to love and to be loved.
Nicki was loved and admired by all who knew her. Her outlook was always a positive one. She was a pillar of strength, a warrior, in her fight against metastatic triple negative breast cancer. She was a kind, warm, thoughtful, loving person who could lighten up the room with her optimism, big smile, and infectious laughter. She loved her family and friends with everything she had.
Services for family only will be at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church on Saturday, March 27 at 2 PM. The service will be streamed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/allsoulsshreveport. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation at https://tnbcfoundation.org.
Her family extends special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Willis Knighton Cancer Center.
