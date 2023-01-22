Lurlyne Bradshaw Freeman
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA — LURLYNE BRADSHAW FREEMAN March 9, 1938, to January 6, 2023
A LIFE WELL LIVED! Lurlyne Freeman passed away peacefully with her children and two grandchildren at her side. We come into this world being held and loved. Lurlyne left this world in the same way.
She was born to Opal McSpadden and Travis Bradshaw in Houston, Texas March 9, 1938. She had one sister, Lanell Fuller, and a great number of Bradshaw and McSpadden aunts, uncles, and cousins throughout East Texas. Lurlyne treasured her family and enjoyed reminiscing through baskets of family photos.
Lurlyne married Bobby Freeman of Houston, Texas on April 21, 1956. They had two children, Cathy Franks of Scottsboro, Alabama and Dennis Freeman of Kenai, Alaska. She had two grandchildren Carrie Franks and Katie Franks of Vassar, Michigan.
For more than 40 years Lurlyne and Bobby participated in the same Sunday school class at St Mark’s United Methodist Church, in Marshall, Texas. The church was always a source of fantastic friends, love and spiritual support as well as fun. If there was an activity at the church Bobby and Lurlyne were most likely there.
Lurlyne was a graceful woman, kind, compassionate, intelligent, selfless, calm, artistic, fiercely independent, generous, resourceful, and extremely hard working. Her sense of right never failed. One day as Bobby was pumping at the gas station a somewhat disheveled man asked Bobby for money to buy diapers for an unseen child. He said no. Lurlyne quietly slipped out of the front seat and passed the man $20. Bobby, a bit put out, said “Why did you do that? He’s probably headed to the liquor store.” Lurlyne replied, “That’s between him and the Lord. What if there is a baby that needs diapers, and I did not help.” She knew what was important!
Accomplishing anything she set her mind to she water skied, snow skied, crafted, gardened, sewed, rode a horse, led a troop of Blue Birds, chaired committees, became a License Practical Nurse. painted the house, laid a brick driveway, opened a gift shop, and managed her rental property
Lurlyne was preceded in death by her husband Bobby, her parents Opal and Travis and her sister Lanell. March of 2020, Lurlyne moved to Alabama to be with her daughter and son-in-law Cathy and Allen Franks. Thank you to the caregivers of As Close As Family for your support. The family requests any gifts or donations be made in her honor to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.