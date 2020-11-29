Lynette O'Conor
SHREVEPORT Lynette O'Conor, Grandma and MeMe as she was affectionately called by her family, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, November 25, after a brief illness in Shreveport, LA. She left us with heavy hearts but with countless happy memories and lessons well taught.
Lynette was born and raised in Merryville, Louisiana to Ozel Franks and Georgia Helen Warner. After the death of her father she moved to Marshall, Texas at the age of 11 with her mother and the man who raised her, John A. Hasler. She graduated from Marshall High School where she was a member of the band and played softball. Lynette attended the Barbizon School of Modeling where she gained a knowledge of style that led to a forever love of fashion and her passion for shopping. Her favorite thing to purchase were shoes and had a grand collection of 1000 pairs.
Lynette lived most of her adult life in the Marshall and Karnack area where she held various jobs. She began working in High School at Logan & Whaley and went on to work at Dunn & Transfer Storage, Harrison County Lumber Company, Karnack Independent School District and Smith Steel Manufacturing. In 1980 she opened a hip, thriving jeans and fashion boutique called The Seat Cover where every young girl wanted to purchase their jeans. In 1991, Lynette became a pioneer in the staffing industry when she opened Career Search Personnel where she found and provided employment for thousands of people across East Texas and Louisiana. It brought her great joy to help others find a job that for many led to lucrative careers.
Lynette was resourceful, industrious and creative. She loved to decorate and had a knack for finding something broken or a little run down and turning it into a whole new creation. Whether it was a worn-out bouquet of flowers to a house, by the time she was finished it shined in grandeur with her own twist of design.
Lynette was always on the go and enjoyed many things in life. She loved to bowl, the lake life and enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She was a member of the Pelican Travelers and Good Sam's Motor Home Clubs. Her favorite trip was a cruise to Alaska, and her favorite place to go was the beach.... she loved to feel the warm sun and to feel the sand between her toes. She enjoyed making regular day trips to the Amish Store in Texarkana where she purchased their canned goods and furniture. Her family only saw it fitting to purchase Lynette a custom-made Amish coffin for her final resting place.
After God, Lynette's greatest love and enjoyment in life was her family. Family was her life. Her favorite thing was being surrounded with family, doing with family and watching her children and grandchildren in all endeavors of their lives. Throughout the years Lynette could be seen at baseball games, football games, gymnastic meets, cheer competitions, pageants, dirt track races, barrel races---always on the side lines cheering her family on. She was the rock of our family.
Lynette was proceeded in death by her fathers, Ozel Franks of Merryville and John A. Hasler of Lone Star; her mother, Georgia Helen Warner Hasler of Lone Star; and her brother, John A Hasler of Marshall. She is survived by her husband, Tom O'Conor of Shreveport, LA; Daughters - Michelle Lynn Boaze of Shreveport, Marcie Henigan (and son-in-law Tommy Henigan) of Marshall; Son - Tim E. Boaze (and daughter-in-law Lori Fox-Boaze) of Kilgore, TX; Grandchildren - Billy Nutt III, Ashley Cross, Scooter Henigan, Chris Henigan, Lindsay Riley, Taylor Boaze, Tyler Boaze, Timothy Boaze and Tori Boaze; 15 great grandchildren, 5 sisters, 4 brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Lynette is scheduled for Monday, November 30th, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1st, at 2:00pm at Cypress Valley Bible Church in Marshall, TX.
Lynette was born and raised in Merryville, Louisiana to Ozel Franks and Georgia Helen Warner. After the death of her father she moved to Marshall, Texas at the age of 11 with her mother and the man who raised her, John A. Hasler. She graduated from Marshall High School where she was a member of the band and played softball. Lynette attended the Barbizon School of Modeling where she gained a knowledge of style that led to a forever love of fashion and her passion for shopping. Her favorite thing to purchase were shoes and had a grand collection of 1000 pairs.
Lynette lived most of her adult life in the Marshall and Karnack area where she held various jobs. She began working in High School at Logan & Whaley and went on to work at Dunn & Transfer Storage, Harrison County Lumber Company, Karnack Independent School District and Smith Steel Manufacturing. In 1980 she opened a hip, thriving jeans and fashion boutique called The Seat Cover where every young girl wanted to purchase their jeans. In 1991, Lynette became a pioneer in the staffing industry when she opened Career Search Personnel where she found and provided employment for thousands of people across East Texas and Louisiana. It brought her great joy to help others find a job that for many led to lucrative careers.
Lynette was resourceful, industrious and creative. She loved to decorate and had a knack for finding something broken or a little run down and turning it into a whole new creation. Whether it was a worn-out bouquet of flowers to a house, by the time she was finished it shined in grandeur with her own twist of design.
Lynette was always on the go and enjoyed many things in life. She loved to bowl, the lake life and enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She was a member of the Pelican Travelers and Good Sam's Motor Home Clubs. Her favorite trip was a cruise to Alaska, and her favorite place to go was the beach.... she loved to feel the warm sun and to feel the sand between her toes. She enjoyed making regular day trips to the Amish Store in Texarkana where she purchased their canned goods and furniture. Her family only saw it fitting to purchase Lynette a custom-made Amish coffin for her final resting place.
After God, Lynette's greatest love and enjoyment in life was her family. Family was her life. Her favorite thing was being surrounded with family, doing with family and watching her children and grandchildren in all endeavors of their lives. Throughout the years Lynette could be seen at baseball games, football games, gymnastic meets, cheer competitions, pageants, dirt track races, barrel races---always on the side lines cheering her family on. She was the rock of our family.
Lynette was proceeded in death by her fathers, Ozel Franks of Merryville and John A. Hasler of Lone Star; her mother, Georgia Helen Warner Hasler of Lone Star; and her brother, John A Hasler of Marshall. She is survived by her husband, Tom O'Conor of Shreveport, LA; Daughters - Michelle Lynn Boaze of Shreveport, Marcie Henigan (and son-in-law Tommy Henigan) of Marshall; Son - Tim E. Boaze (and daughter-in-law Lori Fox-Boaze) of Kilgore, TX; Grandchildren - Billy Nutt III, Ashley Cross, Scooter Henigan, Chris Henigan, Lindsay Riley, Taylor Boaze, Tyler Boaze, Timothy Boaze and Tori Boaze; 15 great grandchildren, 5 sisters, 4 brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Lynette is scheduled for Monday, November 30th, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1st, at 2:00pm at Cypress Valley Bible Church in Marshall, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.