M. A. Alexander
KILGORE — A funeral service for M.A. Alexander will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will be at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A time for visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021. Mr. Alexander passed away on September 6, 2021 at his home in Kilgore, Texas at the age of 96.
M.A. “Big Mike” Alexander was born Myers Allen Alexander in Logansport Louisiana to Minnie and Dolphus Alexander, June 1925. He was raised in Wichita Falls Texas and at the age of 17 enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served in the 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Division as a Marksman, Mortarman, and Forward Observer. During his service he fought at Guadalcanal to finish securing the island and was assigned to the floating reserve for the battle of Iwo Jima. He fought on the first landing party on Peleliu and Okinawa where he was captured and held as a POW. Once released from his prisoner status he returned to his unit to join the fight in Tientsin China where he was again injured and received a second Purple Heart. In February of 1946 he was granted an honorable discharge and returned to his family in Wichita Falls where he met the love of his life, Martha Jean Walling. He married her 10 months later in December of 1946. They were blessed with two sons, Michael Allen and Patrick Craig Alexander.
M.A. moved the family to Waskom when he began working on the pipeline as a foreman. Besides being a devoted father and husband, he also ran cattle and served on the school board where he was elected president. When his son Michael decided to join the Harrison County Sherriff’s Office, he joined his son as reserve member and later served as a bailiff for district court.
After tragically losing his youngest son, Patrick, to a car accident, he and his wife moved to Marshall to be close to his surviving son Michael, his daughter in law Mary Yetta, and his soon to be grandson Patrick Jonathan. He would later have a granddaughter, Andrea Michelle. He continued to serve as bailiff for Harrison County working alongside his son while helping to raise his grandchildren. After 65 years of marriage, he lost his wife in 2011 and his son following in 2014. Though his life was filled with loss he was steadfast in his faith, holding strong to his belief and love of God.
Before his passing he was able to see his family once again grow. His grandson marrying Julia Long and having a beautiful daughter Adaline Jean. His granddaughter marrying Kendall Benton and having three children, a son, Michael Paul, and twin daughters, Anastasia and Alexandra.
M.A. had a long and fulfilling life, never knowing a stranger, always offering a smile and hug. He provided constant love, encouragement and council for his family and will be greatly missed.”
