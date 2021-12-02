M.G. Rankin
MARSHALL — A funeral service for M.G. Rankin “Paw Paw”, 88, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 3, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. A time for visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will be at Shelton Rankin Cemetery in Hughes Springs, Texas
He was born on December 11, 1932 to Lonnie and Mattie Rankin and passed away on November 30, 2021 in Jefferson, Texas.
As a kid he worked at his dad’s sawmill back in the mule days. He graduated high school two years early. He loved fishing, bluegrass music and festivals with his wife. He loved going to the deer camp with his children and grandchildren. He loved watching his grandchildren play baseball and never missed a game, where he was bleacher coach and yelled at everyone that needed it, including the umpires. He loved all sports. He loved to have family get togethers and loved to eat. His favorite was fried chicken and sweets and he also loved his chewing tobacco.
He was in the Army where he served in North Korea in the Korean War. After being discharged from the military, he then started his career at Thiokol where he retired as supervisor after 35 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Mattie Rankin; his wife, Doris Rankin; two sons, Tommy Glenn Rankin and Lonnie Clyde Rankin; one daughter, Donna Gale Sallee and spouse, Danny and one brother, Elmer Earl “Po Boy” Rankin.
He is survived by his son, Mark Rankin and spouse, Marie; sister, Joy Compton; brother, Sammy Rankin and spouse, Shirley; grandchildren, Shawn Bailey and spouse, Jeff Davidson, Daphne Lay and spouse, Thomas, Nikkie Richardson and spouse, Antwone, John Sallee and spouse, Holly, Wesley Rankin and spouse, Caitlin, Stephanie Davis and spouse, Anthony and Chelsey Wall and spouse, Remington; 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild on one on the way along with numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his honor to St. Jude’s and Shriners.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.