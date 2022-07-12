Mae Casey Gilmore
HARLETON — Beloved mother, cherished grandmother and great-grandmother, treasured sister and friend, Mae Casey Gilmore, age 92, passed away in Longview, Texas on Friday, July 8, 2022. Mae was born June 3, 1930 in Harleton, Texas to Heskell Oney and Frances Victoria (Smith) Oney. Mae is preceded in death by her husbands, Bill Casey and Woodrow Gilmore; brothers, Eugene “Bubba” Oney, Cowboy Oney, Vernon Oney and Robert Oney; and sisters, Alice Stewart and Mabel Evans. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Bunger and her husband, Gary Bunger of Harleton, TX; grandson, Garrett Bunger and his wife, Natalie Bunger of Diana, TX; granddaughter, Amber Bunger of Benton, LA; great-grandson, Brayden Young of Benton, LA; great-granddaughters, MaKinsey Bunger and AnnaBelle Bunger both of Diana, TX, and Olivya Valenzuela of Benton, LA; brothers, Everett Oney and Denver Oney both of Harleton, TX; and sisters, Juanita Davidson of Longview, TX and Faye Toombs of Harleton, TX. Mae was employed with Imperial Redding and retired after 29 years with the company. She continued working, managing the cafeteria at MISD for many years and then working in the HISD cafeteria until the age of 82. Mae was the first charter member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Harleton. She also served on the Piney Cemetery Board as Secretary/Treasurer for several years. Mae had a love of music. She taught herself how to play the guitar and enjoyed playing until her passing. In her late 30’s, Mae played baseball for Harleton’s “Bare Bottom Belles” which was an all-ladies team. She continued playing baseball with her grandson and played with her great-grandson as well! Mae was well loved and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her. Funeral Service will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Piney Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
