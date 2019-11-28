Maggie Sue Davis
ELYSIAN FIELDS Family and friends were saddened by the death of Maggie Sue Davis, 82, Monday, November 25, 2019. She passed from this life at her home in Elysian Fields, Texas surrounded by family. She was born January 28, 1937 to Marion and Lee Humphrey in Brawley, California. She earned her PHd in Elementary Education from Texas Tech University in 1968. She taught at East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas and at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. She authored several elementary school textbooks with a focus on reading and language arts and developed curriculum for many school districts in Texas.
Sue loved to crappie fish at Lake Fork and to spend time in Florida with her brother- and sister-in law, Jim and Winnie Davis. She traveled the world with her very special friends in the Extra Steps Program.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband and father of her sons, James Lee Collier; her second husband, N. Ray Davis; and brother-in-law, Reese McBroom. Sue is survived by sons, Russ Collier and wife, Kim; Randy Collier and wife, Threasa; Rex Collier and wife, Tiffany; brother, Joe Humphrey and wife, Jackie; and sister, Patricia (Pat) McBroom; grandchildren, Christopher Collier and wife Mindi, Kallen Collier and wife Kelsey, Will Collier and wife Madison, Brant Collier and wife Chelsea, Maggie Sue Collier, Corbin Collier, Cassidy Collier; and step-grandchildren, Jessica Haynie and Jonathon Wilkerson. She leaves 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Golden Rule Presbyterian Church in Elysian Fields at 1:30pm Saturday, November 30, 2019 with interment at Elysian Fields Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Christopher Collier, Kallen Collier, Will Collier, Brant Collier, Cary Collier and Corbin Collier. Online condolences may be offered at www. meadowbrookfh.com
