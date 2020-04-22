Mahala Octivia Starr

Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.