Mahala Octivia Starr

MARSHALL, TEXAS Beloved mother, cherished grandmother, devoted aunt and friend of many, Mahala Octivia (Prewitt) Starr, age 100, went home to our Lord on Friday, April, 17, 2020. Mahala was born on October 6, 1919 in Hallsville, Texas to Joseph and Emily Prewitt. She went on to have a quiet life, living in Marshall for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Emily Prewitt; her son, James L. Jones; her sisters, Irene Moncrif and Jean Hamilton; her brother, W. L. Prewitt and her granddaughter, Tammy Reed. She is survived her son, Trenton Jones and his wife, Patricia; her daughters, Mary Leal, Christy Starr, Priscilla Reed and her husband, Jerry, Margaret Dickson Perez and her husband, Jose; her grandchildren, James A. Dickson, Barbara Mann, Patricia Ritter, Tiffiny Jones, Jimmy Jones, Jerry Reed, Jr., Thomas Craver, Charles Craver, Joseph Craver, Tonya Edwards, Fernando Alejandro, Alphonso Alejandro, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends who were blessed by her life. Mahala loved to fish and camp. She loved gardening and canning lots of great food, but her true passion in life was her family, whom she adored. Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Marshall Manor Nursing Home, Marshall Homecare and Hospice and all who helped in providing care and love for her. In keeping with restrictions of the public health crisis at this time, visitation will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home from Noon until 7:00pm on Thursday, April 23, 2020 with a limit of 8 people per time inside. Observing the mandated social distancing guidelines, graveside service will be held at Eagle Creek Cemetery at 1:00pm on Friday, April 24, 2020 with Pastor Aaron Burwell officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be James Dickson, Jamie Dickson, Bubba Ritter, Tommy Craver, Cris Craver, Danny Proffer, Charlie Craver and David Lovell. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
