Maizie Hester
FORMERLY OF LONGVIEW AND MARSHALL — Maize Hester, 89, formerly of Longview and Marshall, Texas, passed away, June 3, 2022. She was born in Dierks, Arkansas, where she lived until graduation and married, E.H. “Buddy” Hester. Following the birth of her first child, they moved to Marshall and began life in the community. She worked for The Marshall News Messenger, First National Bank, but finally found her true calling, at the Jones Law Firm where she served as a legal assistant for over 40 years.
The Church of Christ was her home, and second family. She taught children, hosted small groups, but the project most close to her heart was the Caring and Sharing ministry she was a part of in the last years of her life. She spent many hours helping people that were unable to feed or clothe their families get back on their feet.
Maize loved family, being one of six siblings, she was a wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and beloved friend to countless. She is survived by daughters: Sharon Johnson, Susan McCrary and her husband, Hardee, and Holly Richardson, and her husband, Jeff; grandchildren: Justin Lee and wife Ashlee, Lucas Lee and wife Lauren, Heather Hartwick and husband Frank, Lauren Flett and her husband James, and Cade and Cody McCrary; great-grandchildren: Rylee Hartwick, Anthony Moss, Brenna Flett, Luke Lee, Bennett Lee, and Webb Lee; sisters: Ann Johnson and Bobbie Horton, and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
The family will receive family and friends for visitation at 6pm on Sunday, June 12th in the parlor of Sullivan’s Funeral Home located at 100 E Travis St, Marshall, TX 75670
Funeral services will be held at 11am, Monday, June 13th in the chapel at Sullivan Funeral Home, with D.W. McLendon officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the loving and precious staff of Lakeshore Assisted living for making our mother’s life full, joyous and meaningful during her stay with you!
