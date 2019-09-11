Maj. Warren S. Livingston, USAF (ret.)
MARSHALL Graveside services for Maj. Warren S. Livingston USAF (ret.), age 85 of Marshall, TX, will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at New Grover Cemetery in Marshall, TX. Visitation will be at Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM.
Mr. Livingston was born April 19, 1934 in Shell Lake, Wisconsin to Robert Livingston and Martha Shorey Livingston, and passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Marshall, TX.
Warren Livingston grew up in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, and upon completing high school he trained and competed as a welter weight boxer. After a short career in the ring, Mr. Livingston would go on to enlist in the National Guard and after serving six years, he enlisted into the United States Air Force. Warren went on to become a B-52 Bomber Pilot where he would fly several successful missions and rise to the ranks of Major. One of Mr. Livingston's favorite stories was of landing a training flight in a cornfield, and when asked by the trainer what are we going to do about this? Warren responded, Pass me, I landed safely. Mr. Livingston completed a 24 year career in the USAF and moved his family to Marshall, TX. Warren would go on to receive his LVN, become a certified welder, and enjoyed maintaining his old Ford Tractor. The Wednesday Night Poker Group will be missing a great host, a good bluff, and a fun player. Warren was a man of values and his family and friends will miss his stories, kindness, and his sly sense of humor.
Mr. Livingston is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie Lewis Livingston; two sons, David Livingston, and Joe Livingston; and his daughter, Kelley Livingston. He is survived by his brother, Dan Livingston, of Shell Lake Wisconsin; daughter-in-law, Angela Livingston, and several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.
Mr. Livingston was born April 19, 1934 in Shell Lake, Wisconsin to Robert Livingston and Martha Shorey Livingston, and passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Marshall, TX.
Warren Livingston grew up in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, and upon completing high school he trained and competed as a welter weight boxer. After a short career in the ring, Mr. Livingston would go on to enlist in the National Guard and after serving six years, he enlisted into the United States Air Force. Warren went on to become a B-52 Bomber Pilot where he would fly several successful missions and rise to the ranks of Major. One of Mr. Livingston's favorite stories was of landing a training flight in a cornfield, and when asked by the trainer what are we going to do about this? Warren responded, Pass me, I landed safely. Mr. Livingston completed a 24 year career in the USAF and moved his family to Marshall, TX. Warren would go on to receive his LVN, become a certified welder, and enjoyed maintaining his old Ford Tractor. The Wednesday Night Poker Group will be missing a great host, a good bluff, and a fun player. Warren was a man of values and his family and friends will miss his stories, kindness, and his sly sense of humor.
Mr. Livingston is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie Lewis Livingston; two sons, David Livingston, and Joe Livingston; and his daughter, Kelley Livingston. He is survived by his brother, Dan Livingston, of Shell Lake Wisconsin; daughter-in-law, Angela Livingston, and several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.