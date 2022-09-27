Malcolm Floyd Hygh
KATY — KATY, TX - Deacon Malcolm F. Hygh, 69, of Katy, TX, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Katy. He was born on March 25, 1953, in Karnack, TX. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Brookshire, TX. Interment will follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, TX. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 30,2022, at Sugar Land Mortuary
