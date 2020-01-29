Mamie Moore McClure Lyons
MARSHALL Mamie Moore McClure Lyons passed away January 24, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. She was born in Marshall, Texas January 15, 1935.
She lived almost all of her life in Marshall except for attending school at Centenary College where she earned a degree in Education in 1956 and then teaching one year in Louisiana. She was named after her Aunt Mamie. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1952. She married Reggie Lyons June 8, 1956 after meeting the love of her life at a friend's wedding. Mamie was a school teacher for decades, mostly in 5th and 6th grade math. She taught at several elementary schools in Marshall - William B. Travis, J.H. Moore, Robert E. Lee, Van Zandt, Sam Houston, Price T. Young, David Crockett and the Trinity Day School. She deeply valued education and earned her Masters in Education from East Texas State University in 1975 and earned certification as a diagnostician. Many students have expressed appreciation for all that she did in their lives.
Mamie was a long-time member of her beloved Trinity Episcopal Church and served in many positions: Lay Reader, Daughters of the King, Altar Guild and office worker. Trinity Church holds a special place in Mamie's heart. As she followed her Christian faith she was christened, confirmed, and married at this church. Her sons were christened and confirmed at Trinity. And with a broken heart, she held Reggie's funeral at this church in November 1986. (She also lived across the street from the church for many years.)
After retiring, her life was consumed with family, volunteering at church, reading, crocheting, knitting and playing Yahtzee with good friend Glenda Lane. Mamie moved to CC Young in Dallas in 2014 where she received excellent care. With Mamie's wonderful sense of humor, she kept the staff at CC Young laughing and having fun. She enjoyed the many visits from her family members that live in the area and many encouraging cards from Glenda. Mamie developed a very special relationship with great-granddaughter Ella while she lived in Dallas. Mamie really enjoyed Whataburgers & vanilla milkshakes!
She was preceded in death by her dear husband Reggie, brother Herschel McClure, sister Margaret Keister, and mother Kathryn McClure. She is survived by sons David Lyons and daughter-in-law Brenda of Richardson, TX; Richard and daughter-in-law Deanna Joy of Seattle, WA; Granddaughter Lauren Worley and husband Rick, great-granddaughters Ella Worley and Emery Worley of Richardson; grandson Drew Lyons of Dallas, granddaughter Joybeth Moll and husband Casey of Hammond, LA; and dear niece Kathy Koestner.
Services will be at 1 PM on Friday, January 31 at Trinity Episcopal Church. A reception will follow the service in All Saints Hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to honor Mamie at Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall or CC Young at https://www.ccyoung.org/donate-now
