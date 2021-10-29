Maney Planchard
MARSHALL — Louis Martin “Maney” Planchard III of Marshall, Texas died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, after a sudden illness. His wife, Suzanne Watson Planchard, his family and friends are shocked and deeply saddened at his unexpected passing, just two days before his 80th birthday.
Born in New Orleans in 1941, Maney was the first son of Louis M. Planchard, Jr. and Marguerite Holzer, also of New Orleans. He grew up in Shreveport, and after graduating from St. John’s (Jesuit) High School, he earned a business degree from Louisiana Tech in Ruston. Maney worked as a stockbroker in Dallas, Texas before gravitating into real estate and property development in Marshall, Texas, where he and Suzanne married and made their home over the last 44 years. A tireless entrepreneur, Maney additionally owned and operated various businesses, including Marshall Properties, which included mobile homes, and Marshall Snacks.
Anyone who knew him recognized Maney’s kind, humorous, and light-hearted nature, as well as a passion for his work. He and Suzanne shared an overall zest for life, from their active community, charity and social involvement to their extensive travel. With his beloved Suzanne by his side, Maney mastered a life well-lived.
He is survived by his wife Suzanne, daughter of the late Ralph and Verlin Watson of Marshall, Texas; his siblings, Ronnie W. Planchard and wife Sandra; Helene Planchard Breaux and husband Ronnie G. Breaux; Nina Planchard Flournoy and husband John Craig Flournoy; sister-in-law Cecelia Watson Wood and husband Mike Wood; nieces, Sally Burton, Jennifer Barrientos, Lauron Calloway, Margie Hardesty, Helene Flournoy Sula, Louise Flournoy, Emma Flournoy, Mary Michel Kowalcyk, Marcy Pendley; and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis M. and Marguerite Planchard, and grandparents, Louis M. and Bonnie Planchard of New Orleans.
Additionally, the family would like to acknowledge those who loved and cared for Maney, especially Janet Perkins, Dierdra Raymond, Martha Huntley, Emma Jackson, Annette Trammel, Joy Berry, Amanda Hall Wynn, Amy Kirkland, Aimee Holycross, and Suzanne’s sister Cecelia Wood.
Pallbearers are Rick Berry, Ronnie Breaux, Craig Flournoy, Jeff Floyd, Chad Kowalcyk, Paul Lashley, Steve Lewis, Christian Pendley, Ed Sullivan, Mike Wood, Tom Wynn, and Malcolm Young. Honorary pallbearers are Sam Bayliss, Ken Carlile, Ed Perkins, Les Rhoades, Carl Roth, and James “Bubba” Whatley.
Contributions in memory of Maney can be made to the following Marshall organizations: Michelson Museum of Art, Mission Marshall Food Pantry, or Friends of Marshall Animals.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Houston St., Marshall, Texas, 75670. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, also at First United Methodist Church in Marshall. Please see the Meadowbrook Funeral Home website for additional memorial information: meadowbrookfh.com.
