Margaret Crawford
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA Margaret A. Crawford was born March 11, in Marshall, Texas to Cranford and Mary Greer Crawford. She lived most of her adult life in Las Vegas, Nevada where she passed away on February 10, 2020. She graduated from H. B. Pemberton High School and obtained advanced degrees from Wiley College, Marshall, Texas and Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan. She was a retired educator of Las Vegas, Nevada and very involved in religious, civic and community activities. Funeral services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Mallalieu United Methodist Church, Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at McJohnson Cemetery Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.