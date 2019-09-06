Margaret Rosemary Brown
LONGVIEW Margaret Rosemary Brown, 84, of Longview passed away Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019 in a local hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 5, 1935. She was retired from Marshall Memorial Hospital where she worked for 30 years. The family will receive friends from 3-4 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel with a celebration of life at 4 PM. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.