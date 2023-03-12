Margaret Virginia Nader
MARSHALL — Margaret Virginia NADER, the first-born of Tom Nader and Matilda Asaff Nader, was born October 31, 1934, in Marshall, TX. She was the first grandchild of George and Asma Asaff and treated like royalty.
In her youth, and for their remaining years, Virginia’s closest friends were her cousins, JoAnn Nader Abdullah and Sam Thomas, Jr.
After graduating from Marshall High School, Virginia attended college at Stephen F. Austin State College. She worked for Thiokol Corp for thirty years and was a Harrison County deputy clerk for a dozen years before her retirement. She was the caregiver for her father, mother, and her Aunt Della Nader in their last years.
Virginia loved to travel, especially internationally. In 1959, just before the revolution, she traveled to Cuba. In the mid-1980s, Virginia took a 30-day tour of London, Paris, Rome, and Austria (the Sound of Music Tour). Her most memorable trip was to Beirut, Lebanon’s gold market and El Bidbaudah, the ancestral home of her father, Tom Nader, and the birthplace of her mother, Matilda Asaff Nader, where Salwa Nader Asaff insisted that Virginia stay with her. She said, “I am a Nader. You stay with me.” On separate trips, she visited Switzerland and Thailand.
In retirement, Virginia was active in the Harrison County Historical Society, Friends of the Library, and her “Thursday Group”, an assembly of friends who gathered for lunch
each Thursday. Annual trips to Jacksonville Beach, Florida with Cousin Sam and her Aunt Della to visit JoAnn and her family were a given.
Most importantly, Virginia was a woman of faith and a lifelong member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall and an active member of Trinity Ladies church guild.
Virginia was the last member of the Nader family to reside in Marshall, dating back to 1906.
Virginia passed away peacefully in Longview, Texas on January 23, 2023.
Virginia is survived by her brother, Ronald Wayne Nader, and his wife, Peggy Hunt Nader of Longview, TX, and by her sister, Lillian Ann Nader of Yorba Linda, California, her beloved god children, Natalie Nader, Roy Wayne Lowery, and Dee Dee Taburrino, in addition to innumerable cousins, both Nader and Asaff, who will all miss this most kind and loving woman.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to the staff at Heart to Heart and Visiting Angels for their kindness and good care of our Virginia.
Funeral Service for Virginia were held on January 27, 2023 at Trinity Episcopal Church with Father Sean Duncan and Father John Hines. Serving as pallbearers were Bill Abraham, Tom Reardon, Jr, and Roy Wayne Lowery. A private family burial at Colonial Gardens Cemetery followed the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.