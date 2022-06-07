Margot L Banks
JEFFERSON — Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Margot “Nannie” Liselotte Banks, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 4, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Karlsruhe, Germany, a daughter of the late Philipp & Gertrud Fehrer Becker.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William Randall Banks; son, William “Billy” Randall Banks, Jr; son-in-law, Thomas Jerry Blackburn; great-granddaughter, Sierra Rein Clark; sister, Doris Peters and a special friend, Erma Sullivan.
Those left to treasure her memories are sisters, Gisela Dickson of Massachusetts, Elyane Peters of Germany; son, David Banks (Margaret) of Palestine; two daughters, Monika Blackburn Sullivan (Tony) of Jefferson, Martha Tyer (Randy) of Elkhart; 10 grandchildren, Daniel Russell, Scott Clark (Teresa), Adam Banks, Denise Blackburn (Brenna), Luke Mosley, Daniel Blackburn (Christina), Brandon Tyer, Jacob Mosley, Katherine Tyer, Haley Evans; 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Margot was a caring woman, the epitome of hospitality, who, throughout her lifetime, devoted herself to her family. She loved spending time in the kitchen and was an excellent cook who embraced her German heritage that cooked a killer dish, goulash and speatzle.
Graveside Services for Margot L Banks will be held on Tuesday, June 7th at 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood Memorial Park in Jefferson, Texas under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Blackburn, Jacob Mosley, Douglas Mosley, Scott Clark, Randy Tyer & Tony Sullivan.
