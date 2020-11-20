Marie Albright Kellam
HARLETON, TX Marie Albright Kellam, 84 of Harleton passed away November 16, 2020 in Harleton. She was born September 14, 1936 to Tom and Ethel Oney Smith. She attended Harleton public schools and graduated from Harleton in 1956. After graduating, she married Robert Albright on June 30, 1956, he preceded her in death on April 16, 1987. She then married Robert Kellam October 8, 1989, he preceded her in death on April 26, 2005. Mrs. Kellam loved her Lord and her church. She was a Charter member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church. She loved working with flowers, taking care of her grandchildren and was a pretty good cook, especially when it came to her chocolate pies.
Mrs. Kellam is survived by her children: Robert Steven Steve Albright of Elysian Fields, Sherry Echols and her husband Marty of Harleton, Tina Cox and her husband Michael of Harleton, Sonny Albright of Harleton; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; daughter-in-law: Kathy Albright of Hallsville; brother: Billy Joe Smith and his wife Shirley of Harleton; sisters: Ruthie Garrison of Marshall and Becky Wilson and her husband Ronnie of Marshall; sister-in-law: Lou Smith of Marshall; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, brothers: Buster Lee Smith and Albert Louis Smith; son: Dennis Albright; daughter-in-law: Cindy Albright. Her family would like to say a very special Thank You to her caretakers over the years from Texas Home Health, Barbara Stewart, Mary Evans, Marie Powell, Terry Waxler, and Holly Haskins.
There will be a time of visitation with her family from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. at Smyrna Cemetery in Harleton on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with Rev. Leonard Nichols officiating. Interment will follow in Smyrna Cemetery. Flowers are allowed or memorials may be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church general fund in her honor at oakgroveharleton.com.
