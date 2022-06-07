Marilyn Watts
JEFFERSON — A graveside service for Marilyn Watts, 96, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Center Cemetery in Harleton, Texas with Bro. Craig Evers officiating.
Marilyn was born on March 12, 1926, in Diana, Texas to the late Hugh Lee Edmonson and Katie Irene Wilson and passed away on June 3, 2022, in Longview, Texas.
She lived in either Harrison or Marion County but primarily Marion County as an adult. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church at Lake O’ The Pines. She was a member of Eastern Star and enjoyed playing bingo and bunco.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Brent Watts and Phillip Watts; sisters, Mildred Bueche, Katie Edmonson and Gracie Treadwell; brother, Robert Edmonson; greatgrandson, Colton Hall and son-in-law, Wilkie R. “Mickey” Blake.
She is survived by husband, Charles Milton Watts; children, Marilyn Sue Watts Blake and daughter-in-law, Wanda Watts; grandchildren, Cheryl Blake Hall and husband, Steve; Bart Blake, Rhone Watts and wife, Dana and Carol Watts Beauchamp and husband, Shayne; great-grandchildren, Corey Hall, Jared Blake, Ashlee Blake, Haley Blake, Shelbie Watts, Jessica Watts, Leslie Watts and Thomas Garrett Beauchamp along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
