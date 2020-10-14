Mark Douglas Hays
LONGVIEW Mark Hays was born February 1, 1951 in Minden, Rusk, Texas and he was called home on October 10, 2020. Mark graduated from Henderson High School 1965 and was salutatorian of his senior class, he then enlisted in USAF and was honorable discharge in 11/ 1972.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, R.D. Pig Hays, Mother Mary Ethel Hays and his son Jeremy Linton.
He is survived by his wife Diana Hays, sons Joshua Hays and wife Meagan of Tyler, and Jonathan Hays and wife Maisie of Round Rock, TX. His grandchildren; Jordan Linton, Mary Ella Hays, Luke and Logan Hays. He is also survived by his brothers and sister; Barbara and Mert Cranford, Robert (Bobby) and Christy Hays, Dick and Rita Hays, Nell Hays, Linda Kay (Honey) and Danny Coats, Sue and Anthony Blacksher, John Robert (Johnny) and Cindy Hays, Kay and Bill Myers, John (big Johnny) and Carolyn Hays, Judy and Ronnie Segers. Also, brother-in-law Michael and Carri Stephenson and sister-in-law Donna Mackey, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mark will be held Thursday, October 15 at 10 am at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home here in Longview. He was a beloved father and husband and will be missed by many.
