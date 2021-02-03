Mark E. Manning
MARSHALL A private graveside service for Mark Manning will be held by the family. Dr. Pat Day will officiate the service.
Mr. Manning graduated from New Boston High School in 1970. He attended Texas State University receiving his BBA degree in Accounting in 1974. That same year, he began work at Knuckols and Duvall CPA's. In 1979 Mark passed his CPA exams and became a certified Public Accountant. Willie Knuckols was the President of East Texas Chapter of CPA's in the state of Texas at that time and announced Mark's achievement at their meeting. After several years of working at Knuckols and Duvall, Mark opened his own private practice and has loved meeting with clients and practicing accounting in Marshall and a Dallas location. Several years ago, he brought in his son Erik Manning to practice accounting with him. A dream of both father and son. Mr. Manning was a member of First United Methodist Church where he served on the financial committee. He was also a school board member of Trinity Day School, and a member of the Texas Society of CPA's. Additionally, Mr. Manning coached...the Bulldogs, a little league baseball team, and his greatest joy was coaching his son in golf. He and Eric traveled many miles to attend golf tournaments. However, the most important thing to him was attending the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game with his son, for thirty straight years.
Mark will be missed by his son, Erik Manning, Kassidi Nikole and grandson Kingston; siblings, Joe Manning, Sue Miller, Lanora McGatha, Betty Ann Sharp.
Mr. Manning is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Lindsey and Lillie Manning; brother, Autry Manning.
