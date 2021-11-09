Mark Edwin Foster III
PLANO — Mark Edwin Foster III, 80, of Plano, Texas passed away on November 5, 2021 after a brief illness.
Born in Marshall, Texas in December 1940, he was the son of Mark and Carolyn Hopson Foster. After tour in the Navy, he returned to Marshall and married Brenda Greer. They relocated to Plano where Mark partnered with his father as very well known school photographers throughout North and East Texas. He was never without a good story or a mischievous comment. His love of travel and especially cruises afforded the Fosters lasting friendships all over the world.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Brenda; their two children Belinda Crawford and Mark Edwin Foster IV; grandchildren Zane and Kennedy Crawford; his sisters Karen (David), Falba Turner (Paul) both of Austin, and Angelika Minter (Gary) of Sache; sister in law Pattye Garza of Marshall plus numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Mark’s life will be held Thursday (3-6PM) at the Allen Family Funeral Home in Plano Texas. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions for Wounded Warriors or The American Heart Association.
