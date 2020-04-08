Mark Todd Sperier
MARSHALL Mark Todd Sperier 57, of Marshall, Texas was born on December 29, 1962 to his parents, Edward Carl Sperier and Wanda Joyce Wyatt. Mr. Sperier passed away on April 6, 2020 in Longview, Texas. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mr. Sperier worked as an iron worker for Southwest Meter and Tie Tech. He was involved in both youth baseball and football organizations of Marshall.
Mr. Sperier is survived by his father, Edward Carl Sperier of Marshall, Texas; sister, Karen Holloway and husband, Steve from Marshall, Texas; brother, Edward Carl Sperier, Jr. and fiance, Donna of Longview, Texas. He is preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Joyce Sperier; brother, Richard Anthony Sperier; sister, Sharon Lynn Warner.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any donations be made to St. Joseph Youth Organization 410 N. Alamo Marshall, Texas or Humane Society of Harrison County 1901 Jefferson Ave. Marshall, Texas 75670.
Private family services will be held.
