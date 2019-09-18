Martha Allums Rhyne
PALESTINE Funeral services for Martha Gertrude (Allums) Rhyne, age 81, of Palestine are scheduled for 2:00pm Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Westwood Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Dees officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Park under the direction of Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rhyne passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Legacy at Town Creek surrounded by her family.
She was born November 7, 1937 in Carthage, Texas to Joseph F. Allums and Opal Lucille Woods Allums. She was a retired bookkeeper from Union Pacific Railroad. She and her husband loved to travel across the country. She was always involved in all the children's and grandchildren's school activities. Mrs. Rhyne was a very active and faithful member of Westwood Baptist Church and enjoyed her Sunday school class and church socials.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Opal Allums; her husband of 51 years, Robert Lloyd Rhyne, I; daughter, Laura Kay Rhyne Rodriguez; son, Robert (Robbie) Lloyd Rhyne, II; brothers, Joe David Allums and George (Bo) Morris Allums; sisters, Eva Nell (Tissie) Brooks and Hellen Odell McClure; and great granddaughters, Clara Beth and Carleigh Ray Golden.
Mrs. Rhyne is survived by her daughter, Theresa Bambeck and husband Danny; grandchildren: Leslie and Crystal Bambeck, Brooke and Vance Golden, Bo and Crystal Rhyne, Kristy Rhyne, Jennifer Rhyne and Josh, Robert and Alycia Rodriguez, Megan and Mau Rush; great grandchildren: Griffin, Collier, Aria, Gabe, and Bryan Bambeck; Allison, Chance, Xavier, and Gemma Golden; Caleb Rhyne, Latimer Baker, Joseph Rhyne, and Carmen Kramer; Aubrey, Laura, Vanessa, Jordan, Olivia, Rhyne, Kaylee, and Avery Rodriguez. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be held at Westwood Baptist Church on Sunday, September 22nd at 1:30pm before the funeral service.
Pallbearers are Robert (Bo) Lloyd Rhyne, III, Caleb Lloyd Rhyne, Vance Golden, Josh Kramer, Bryan Hutchinson, Reese (Bubba) Brooks Jr., Tommy Bankston, Tony Bankston, Dale Rhyne, Robert Anthony Rhyne Rodriguez, Mau Rush, and Latimer Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be great grandsons.
