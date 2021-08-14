Martha Louise Spencer
MARSHALL, TX Martha Louise Spencer, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend died Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the age of 97. Martha was born June 15, 1924 in Marshall to Otto Bruhn and Jessie Anderson Bruhn. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1942 and was a member of the CowGirls Drill Team. She married Raymond Spencer, her high school sweetheart and love of her life on April 23, 1945 in New Haven, Conn., after he returned from service in the US Navy at the end of WWII. The two of them loved to travel and spent many fun weekends on the houseboat Raymond and friends built on Lake o' the Pines and in the family cabin at Caddo Lake. Martha took her family on a wonderful trip to Disney World and a Disney cruise on her 90th birthday. The family spent other birthdays with her in Destin, Rockport, and Hot Springs. Martha and her precious mother were beauticians and worked together at their shop for over 25 years. She loved taking care of others and was a faithful volunteer for over 40 years with the Pink Ladies at Marshall Memorial Hospital. She was a second mom and grandmom to many of her children and grandchildren's friends. She spent many precious hours playing bingo and 42 with friends at Reunion Inn. Martha was an active member for over 50 years at First Presbyterian Church in Marshall. When the church closed, Martha moved her membership to Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was loved and supported by this caring congregation and pastor.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Spencer and her mother, Jessie Anderson Elder Jenkins. She is survived by her devoted son, Charles (Chuck) Spencer and his wife, Sandra; her granddaughter, Cristi Chentaik; her grandson, Dan (Champ) Moremak and his wife Amber. She was blessed and cherished her time with her great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Grey Chentnik, Hunter and Noa Yarbro and Alex Moreman. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, R.L. Spencer and his wife Dorothy.
Martha will be remembered for her devotion to her family and friends, her love for God, and always meeting others' needs before her own.
Services will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Marshall, TX. The family will greet guests at the church at 1:00 and a celebration of her life will begin at 2:00 with Pastor Rusty Rustenhaven officiating. Pallbearers will be: Dana Harris, Charlie Reeves, Charlie Blalock, Charlie Bradshaw, Clay Allen, George Lewis, with Wallace Hall and Allan Franklin serving as Honorary Pallbearers.
Flowers are permitted or memorials may be made in her honor to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church General Fund, P.O. Box 1303, Marshall, TX 75671.
Services are being held under the direction of the Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
