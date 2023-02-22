Martheil Leann Mauthe-Clanton
TROPHY CLUB — Devoted wife, beloved mother, cherished cousin, daughter, and granddaughter, Martheil Leann Mauthe-Clanton, age 53, passed away in Trophy Club, Texas on February 17, 2023.
Martheil was born on April 1, 1969 in Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany to William Louis “Bill” Mauthe and Geraldine Coleta Smith Mauthe.
On June 8, 1991, Martheil married the love of her life, John David Clanton. They would have celebrated their 32nd anniversary in June. They’ve been together since their sophomore year of high school. John and Martheil grew up in Marshall, Texas. John, Martheil, their children and dogs were longtime residents of Plano, Texas and more recently Trophy Club, Texas.
Martheil is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, father-in-law and step mother-in-law.
She is survived by her husband, John David Clanton; son, Jonathan David Clanton (Lindy); daughter, Ella Marie Clanton; son, Christian Riley Clanton; mother-in-law, Marie Janelle Kalina Clanton; sisters, Cindy Ruth Clanton Blakeley and Janet Marie Clanton Gunn (Leyton); nieces, Chasie Ruth Marie Blakeley and Ellen Blakeley Hicks; nephews, Matthew Steven Norris, Kyle Clanton Norris, Taylor Thomas Steele, Conrad Clanton Steele, Cameron Harvey Norris; aunts, Frances Smith Hurley, Betty Smith Henigsmith, Kathryn Gibbons Mauthe; uncle, Robert Clinton “Bob” Richey (Debbie); cousins, Flynn Gibbons Mauthe, Brett Bartlett Mauthe (Carrie), Secili Hurley DeStefano, Holly Hurley Feather (John), Robert Gerald “Robby” Richey, Katie Henigsmith Terhune (Miles), Hali Henigsmith Oney (Kenny); second cousins, Timberlyne Mauthe; Kirsten McMahon; Kyra and Cole DeStefano; Osheaana Feather; Bryson, Cutter and Nash Richey and Hayden Oney.
Martheil was a beloved wife, mother, and educator who worked vigorously championing her family and students. She was fiercely loyal and intelligent with a wicked sense of humor. She graduated from two Honors Programs at Southern Methodist University, Management and International Business and Political Science. She also received her Master of Public Affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas. Then, she began her career in education policy, state and local governance including non-profit management by researching and preparing policy analytics for state officials regarding public PK-12 and higher education. She went on to direct national education technology programs for the AT&T Foundation and Sony Electronics USA. She researched, authored, and testified on key Texas education legislative issues for higher education. She authored and oversaw the development of almost 200 funded proposals and received millions in education grants and grassroots funding. She became a teacher and soccer and cross country coach at Raul Quintanilla Sr Middle School. She was nominated for the Collin County Association for the Education of Young Children Early Childhood Educator of the Year. Martheil was awarded a Texas PTA Life Membership by Plano West Parent Teacher Student as part of their gratitude for her PTA service and child advocacy efforts. As a proud Jeep owner, she also saw fit to join the Jeep Girl Mafia. Her civic involvement included Denton County Texas Exes, Denton County Zeta Tau Alpha and Leadership Plano XIX. She was a dedicated soccer, dance, and golf mom, and a loyal wife. She was deeply loved and respected by her family, students, parents, administrators, colleagues, and friends.
A visitation will be held the evening before the funeral service from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, 5725 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034.
Funeral Services will be held at Fellowship United Methodist Church, 101 Trophy Club Dr, Trophy Club, TX 76262 at 10:00am on Saturday, February 25, 2023 with Rev. William Eason and Rev. Ashley Anne Sipe officiating. There will be a brief reception following the funeral service at the church. Respectfully, Interment Services will be Private.
Pallbearers include Matthew Steven Norris, Kyle Clanton Norris, Robert Gerald “Robby” Richey, Taylor Thomas Steele, Conrad Clanton Steele, and Cameron Harvey Norris. Honorary Pallbearers are Aaron Applebaum and Jeffrey Henderson.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to her medical teams at Texas Oncology at Plano Presbyterian Hospital, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Surgical Oncology at UT Southwestern, CaringBridge, and Faith Presbyterian Hospice.
The family would also like to thank the students, teachers, staff and administrators at Raul Quintanilla Sr Middle School. Please direct any donations to the Springer Family Foundation (www.springerfamilycares.org) or Carry the Load (www.carrytheload.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bluebonnethills.com. Thank you for sharing this moment as we celebrate the life of our beloved Martheil.
