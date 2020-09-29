Mary Alice Britt
KARNACK, TEXAS Mary Alice Goodwin Britt Memaw, 88 of Uncertain, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her residence. Mary was born in Norphlet, Arkansas on October 20, 1931 and had two brothers Lawrence Goodwin and Charles Goodwin. She graduated from Eldorado High School in 1950. Mary started out in the cafeteria at Chandler Elementary school and then furthered her career as Cafeteria Manager at East View Elementary School. Mary changed directions in life and worked for Dr. Zapata in Accounts Receivables for 15 years. She married Calvin Terry Britt on May 20, 1950.
They were married for 54 years and had on child, Terry Lane Britt. Calvin and Mary began their lives and raised their son in Kilgore, Texas. In 1987 Calvin and Mary retired and moved to their favorite place Caddo Lake. Mary had a love for reading books and fishing and what better place to retire then Caddo Lake. Her family was her top priority and she loved to spend time with her son and granddaughters. A lady of many talents, she served her community in various ways through community volunteering, her involvement in The Church of Uncertain and the Order of Eastern Star. Mary was surrounding by her loving community and she built lasting relationships with Robert and Laverne Smith, Judy VanDeventer and Judy and Benji Crowsey.
She is survived by her son, Terry Britt; Grandchildren: Melanie and David Smith, Kimberly and Nathan Starr and Kristy and Jeremie Gothard; Great-Grandchildren: Dylan, Lanie, Devyn, Dayne, Maddox, Taylor, Tanner, Trevor; 2 Nieces and 2 Nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Britt, Brother, Charles Goodwin and her parents L.Q. Goodwin and Mary Goodwin.
A special Thank You to Prime Care Home Heath: Cherry and Anita and Prime Care Hospices Channing and Mary Ann. The family appreciates the care that was given the past few months.
Services for Mary Britt will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday September 30, 2020 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with Brother Joe Chisum officiating. Family will receive friends from 6:00 ~ 7:30 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Burial will follow at Kilgore Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Church of Uncertain, 2936 Dorough Road Karnack, Texas 75661 or Children's charity of choice.
