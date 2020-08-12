Mary Alice Moseley Biggs
JEFFERSON Graveside Services for Mrs. Mary Alice Moseley Biggs, age 85, of Jefferson, TX., will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday August 14,2020 at Moseley Cemetery with Rev. John Barfield and Doctor Henry Armington officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home. A, come-and-go, time of Visitation will be held Thursday, August 13 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. at the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and State guidelines, we want to remind everyone to practice proper safety and social distancing.
On August 5th, Mary Biggs, passed peacefully as she entered the next chapter of her life with those loved ones who passed before her. She was less than a month shy of her 86th birthday.
Born August 23, 1934, in Hughes Springs to Marvin and Bertha Niblett Moseley, she spent most of her life in Smithland. She married her childhood sweetheart, Aubrey Louis Biggs on September 2, 1950. They were blessed with two children, Carla and Marvin.
Mary was placed on this earth to be a caretaker and community leader. She began as a newlywed, taking care of her grandmother and many other family members over the years. During this time, she was instrumental in getting the East Marion County Water Supply and the Smithland Volunteer Fire Department off of the ground. To end her life of community service, she was elected as Marion County Tax Assessor/Collector for which she spent 20 years in office. Over the years, she was on the Board of Directors of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce where she held various offices, including two terms as President.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Carla Bass with husband Tom; granddaughter, Cara Marin Blackburn; step-grandchildren Deana Stewart (Mike), and Justin Bass (Rachel); Sisters-in-law Sara Mazac Carr and Linda Mazac Lefevers; grandchildren Aubrey Rebecca Blackburn and William Cody Chastain, Jr., Makayla and Dalton Stewart, Brayden and Summer Lynn Bass, and Natalie and Wyatt Sheppard; sons-by-love Anthony Thurman and Joe Wayne Dennis, along with a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her by her parents, Marvin and Bertha Moseley; son, Marvin Louis (1977), and her husband of 46 yrs., Aubrey Louis Biggs (1996).
Donations may be made to: Smithland Volunteer Fire Dept., Moseley Cemetery Fund % Carla Bass, 7822 St. Hwy. 49, Jefferson, TX. 75657, or a charity of choice.
