Mary Ann Smith
MARSHALL — Mary Ann Smith of Marshall went to be with the Lord on May 6th, 2023. Mary Ann is survived by her children Paula and Ron Skipworth of Marshall, Philip and Carol Smith of Harleton, Angela and Keith Hudson of Bryant Arkansas, Keith and Martha Smith of Harleton and Chris and Holly Smith of College Station. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Paul Smith in 2017 and her son Calvin Smith of Marshall in 1992.
Mary Ann Hawkins was born on February 16th, 1932, in Tyler, Texas. The seventh child and fourth daughter of James Thomas. and Ora Matilda McCoy Hawkins, she was the baby of the family (Thomas, Kenneth, Billy Gene Hawkins, Maxine Hawkins, Winnie Hawkins Whittington, Jeanene Hawkins Tigert Moore). In 1949 she graduated from Omaha High School and that fall started at East Texas Baptist College in Marshall. There she met Paul Smith, the older brother of her suitemate Doris. She got her “Ring by Spring” (and thus did not get her tuition money back) when Paul proposed. They were married in August of 1950. In 1951 while attending Stephen F. Austin University as he pursued a Master’s in Education Administration, their first daughter Paula was born. In 1952 they moved to Marshall where he would work at ICI Americas (DARCO) for the next 29 years as a Chemical Engineer and Pilot Plant Supervisor. Upon returning to Marshall, they joined a new church in the area, Central Baptist Church, where they would be active members for the next 65 years. Mary Ann was the head of the church Hostess committee which meant she was always helping people feel at home there. More children came--Calvin, Philip, Angela, Keith and Chris. In 1961 they bought the house across West Burleson from where they were renting, and Paul worked on it for a year before they could move in. There were a number of elderly widows on the street who adopted Mary Ann as a daughter, and she likewise brought them into the home every holiday. When Paula was old enough for Campfire Girls, she helped lead and both daughters achieved the rank of Wohelo Medallion (equivalent to Eagle Scout).
Their house on West Burleson always rang with laughter. With six kids, 13 grandkids, 12 great grandkids, and innumerable in-laws, friends and neighbors, it was often a circus. Paul presided over it all, and Mary Ann made it the most wonderful of homes; her love for family was always apparent. She taught her children the “Tact” J. Paul often lacked. From the amazing annual family vacations, first in tents then in a pop-up trailer where they learned to love each other and this country, she made a wonderful life for her family.
Mary Ann was the compassionate glue that caused people to stick with Paul, as he could be a bit blunt. She was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and friend and will be missed tremendously.
A memorial service will be held at Central Baptist Church in Marshall at 1pm Friday June 23rd with visitation with the family to follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Central Baptist Church of Marshall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.