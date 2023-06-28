Mary Anne Macey
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Mary Anne Macey, 72, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Yates Memorial Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel.
Mary Anne was born on January 9, 1951, in Marshall, Texas to John Miller Jr. and Frances Allen Miller and passed away at residence in Marshall on June 23, 2023.
She married the love of her life, Charles Patrick Macey (“Pat”), on Leap Day in 1968, in a small farmhouse on State Line Road near Mooringsport, LA. They were together nearly every day since then. They built a family and raised a son David, and a daughter, Angela. They moved to Marshall in 1977, where they enjoyed many wonderful times with friends and family. Work opportunities drew Pat and Mary Anne to the small town of Wenatchee, Washington in 1984, where she helped resettle her family far from home. She somehow did this without ever losing her deep ties to the south (or her signature southern accent.) In Wenatchee, she enjoyed working as a nurse in a busy orthopedic clinic. She enjoyed exploring the Pacific Northwest but longed for home. When their time in Wenatchee drew to a close, she was happy to return to the piney woods of East Texas, where she and Pat built their “forever” home. She was content splitting time between their place in Marshall and their small cabin on Caddo Lake, where she could look out over the same cypress trees she had known since she was a child.
When David and Angela grew up, she enjoyed welcoming her beloved daughter-in-law Janey and son-in-law Chris into the family. She eventually became “Gram” to four wonderful grandchildren, Elise, Annabel, Ethan and Andrew. Her love and wit always amused her grandchildren, and they will forever keep fond memories of time spent with their Gram.
She had many talents, from her amazing culinary skills to her detailed needlework. Her tastes were varied but never too fussy. She loved art and poetry but could also be found throughout her life reading every thriller paperback she could lay her hands on. Undoubtedly, her favorite activity was the simple act of visiting with family and friends, recounting stories, sharing meals and spending time together. The kitchen table conversation will never be the same without her.
One of her favorite songs was Storms Never Last, by Waylon Jennings and Jesse Coulter. Similarly, when consoling others, she would often quote the old adage, “This too shall pass.” As we grieve this loss, we are comforted once again by these hopeful words. May her spirit fly now like all of the birds she fed and watched throughout her wonderful life and continue to grace the hearts of those who love her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frances and John Miller Jr. and her brothers, Johnny and Jackie Miller.
She is survived by her spouse, Charles Patrick Macey (“Pat”); children, David Macey and wife, Janey and Angela Macey-Cushman and husband, Chris and grandchildren, Elise Macey, Annabel Macey, Ethan Macey-Cushman and Andrew Macey-Cushman along with other family and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to The Hospice of East Texas and especially her caregivers, Monsie Martinez and Gay Porter for their loving care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.