Mary Elizabeth Bettie Lee Fields
MARSHALL, TX Mary Elizabeth (Bettie) Lee Fields, 84, of Longview, TX, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 27, 2020.
Bettie was born February 20, 1936, in Houston to Thomas Jefferson Peel and Syble Marie Morgan Little. She grew up in Montgomery, TX and graduated from Conroe High School in 1954. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees in English from the University of Houston which led her to a life of service as an English teacher in Houston, Pearland, and finally retiring in 1991 from Hallsville High School.
Bettie loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to the moon and back and was loved in return to infinity and beyond. F. Scott Fitzgerald's quote captures Bettie best: You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever knownand even that is an understatement.
She is survived by her sons: Morris Jerome Creighton of Baycliff, TX, and Thomas Harold Lee and his wife, Gayle, of Monaca, PA; daughter: Mary Elizabeth Findley of Fort Worth; grandchildren: Tyler Creighton of Baycliff, TX, Lena Creighton of Friendswood, TX, Lauren Elam and husband Andy Logan Elam of Lexington, KY, Meghan Elizabeth Lee of Austin, Michael J. Lee of Austin, Katherine Findley of San Marcos, TX, Sarah Findley of New Braunfels, TX, Caleb Findley of Fort Worth, and Noah Findley of Fort Worth; sister: Sarah Ann Mabry of LaGrange, TX; brothers: Tom Little of Conroe, TX and Bob Peel of Montgomery, TX as well as a number of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husbands Morris Creighton, Harold Floyd Lee, and James Robert Fields as well as her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Garden of Peace at Colonial Gardens.
