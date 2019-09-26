Mary Elizabeth Wheeler Rogers
MARSHALL Funeral Services will be conducted for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Wheeler Rogers, age 102, of Marshall, TX at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX with a Visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the start of service, Rev. Sherrill Stiles officiating with interment to follow at Grange Hall Cemetery. There will be a viewing for Mrs. Rogers Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Sullivan Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Mrs. Rogers was born July 2, 1917 in Harrison County to Samuel E. Wheeler and Emily Davidge Wheeler and passed from this life on September 24, 2019.
Mrs. Rogers was a loving wife and homemaker who possessed many creative talents which included cooking, sewing, interior decorating, arts and crafts, and many more too numerous to mention. Mary graduated from Marshall High School in 1935 and was a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene where she gave freely of her many talents. She retired form Atlas Powder Company where she worked as a laboratory tech.
Mrs. Rogers in preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, James E. Red Rogers; her son, Samuel Rogers and his wife Peggy; her parents, one sister, two brothers; and her son in law, Dr. John Cotner. She is survived by two sons, James E. Rogers, III and wife Cynthia, and Michael Rogers; her daughter, Marilyn Rogers-Cotner, eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren, 19 great great grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends. Mary Elizabeth Wheeler Rogers is much loved and will be greatly missed.
The Rogers family would like to extend a special thank you to Marshall Homecare and Hospice and all of the caregivers who showed such gentle love and care for Mrs. Rogers.
Floral tributes are most appreciated, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Youth Fund at the First Church of the Nazarene at 907 Pocono St., Marshall, TX 75670.
