Mary Frances Priester
FORT WORTH — Mary Frances Priester, 84 years old, passed away on May 3, 2022, peacefully in her sleep.
Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
Frances was born on June 6, 1937, to Frank and Docia Brown in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her early childhood was spent in Shreveport until her family moved to Tioga, Louisiana when she was in the 4th grade. In Tioga, much of her daily life was spent with family. Frances along with her brothers, Dick and Tom had many aunts uncles and cousins in the area to spend their time with playing, walking to school and enjoying Sunday afternoons after church at her Aunt Bertha’s house.
Eventually her family moved to Marshall, Texas in 1950. In Marshall she attended Central Baptist Church where she made many friends. In 1955 Frances graduated from Marshall High School. Over the years she enjoyed attending many class reunions and lunches organized by the class. After graduating high school, she got married and started her family. She spent the majority of her life as a wife, mother and homemaker. Frances had four children, Linda, Ruthie, Jerry and Rene. She considered her children her greatest accomplishment. Frances loved spending time with family. She especially enjoyed Thanksgiving weekend celebrations with family in East Texas! Frances’s brothers, Dick and Tom were talented musicians and listening to them “pick and sing” gave her some of her greatest joy!
Frances was a member of Crowley First Baptist Church and also attended church services at her senior community where she wrote the weekly bulletin enjoying the opportunity to share her love for poetry and scripture with the membership.
Frances was a Past Worthy Matron of Crowley Chapter #1125 Order of the Eastern Star. She cherished her Eastern Star sisters and brothers.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Docia Brown; brother, J.R. Dick Brown; and daughter, Ruthie Priester.
She is survived by her brother, Tom Brown and wife, Jean of Tyler, TX; three of her children, Linda Askew and husband, John of Fort Worth, TX, Jerry Priester and wife, Julie of Burleson, TX and Rene Huff and husband, Russell of Canton, Ga.; grandchildren, Jennifer Gosnell and husband, Justin of Weatherford, TX, Bryant Askew and wife, Bree of Aledo, TX, Emily Cameron and husband, Colt of Aledo, TX, Jarred Priester of Grapevine, TX, Jessica Priester of Burleson, TX, and Lindsey Huff and Savannah Huff of Canton, Ga.; and several great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
