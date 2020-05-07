Mary Freda Sullivan
JEFFERSON, TX Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Freda Sullivan, 88, of Jefferson will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, May 9, 2020, at The Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Hoake and Rev. Brenda Lucas officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home of Jefferson. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Argo, Texas. There will be an open viewing from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 on a come and go basis at Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas.
Mrs. Sullivan was born February 23, 1932 in Argo, Texas and passed away May 5, 2020 in Marshall, Texas.
Mrs. Sullivan was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edward Lee Sullivan.
She is survived by her 3 children; 1 brother; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.