Mary Fredonia Eubanks
FLINT Mary Fredonia Freddie Jordan Eubanks, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, Texas. A private graveside service will be held for the family on Saturday, December 26, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Mrs. Eubanks was born August 26, 1934 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Clyde Jordan and Muriel (Blackburn) Jordan. She was the oldest of seven children. Freddie is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Homer Alvin Eubanks, Jr. and her brother, Vernon Hoople Jordan. Mrs. Eubanks graduated from Lufkin High School at the age of 16 where she was a member of the Drum & Bugle Corps and later a member of the Lufkin High School Alumni. She graduated college from East Texas Baptist College (now University) in 1955 receiving her B. S. degree. She later received her master's degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. While attending ETBC, Freddie served as a cheerleader for three years, officer in the Y.W.A. (a mission organization for high school and college age girls), the B.S.U. Council, Life Service Band, Sigma Iota Chi, and Junior and Senior Class secretary. She was voted runner-up for most beautiful and was Shamrock Queen her senior year. She was also a Forever Member of the East Texas Baptist University Alumni Association. Freddie met and married her college sweetheart, Homer A. Eubanks, Jr. while attending ETBC. They married December 22, 1955 in Lufkin, TX. where she began her teaching career. They moved to Marshall, TX in 1961 where she completed her thirty-five years of teaching. Having become a Christian early in life, Freddie was always very active in her church. While in High School, she worked with the group The Invincibles, organizing and holding vacation bible schools for small Baptist churches, working mostly throughout West Texas. She was later a charter member of Carpenter's Way Baptist Church in Lufkin most recently serving in the church library. Professionally, she was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority of teachers. She enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family and friends. Freddie is survived by her two children: son, Homer A. Eubanks, III and his wife, Cheryl Cox Eubanks, and daughter, Stephanie Eubanks Stephens. Grandchildren: Jennifer Eubanks Jones and husband Matt, Ashley Eubanks Stanley and husband Justin, Nick Stephens and wife Brynn and Jordan Stephens Dreasher and husband Eric. Great-grandchildren: Samantha, Luke and Julianna Jones, Ryder and Charli Stanley and Wyatt Stephens. Other surviving family members include her sisters Nada Minshew, Dillie Kay McGaughey, Johnie Ruth Ainsworth and brothers Buddy Jordan and Dexter Jordan along with numerous nieces and nephews.
