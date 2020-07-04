Mary Gray Tiller
CLAYTON, TEXAS Funeral services for Ms. Mary Gray Tiller, 68, of Clayton, TX, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Brother David Gradberg officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person. Burial will follow in the Clayton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jarrod Gray, Jason Gregory, Chris Balliet, Ryan Holleman, Josh Tiller, T.J. Tiller, and Chad Edge. Honorary pallbearers are Reid Tiller, Ryan Tiller, Jack Morrison, Kyle Morrison, James Angwin, Steven Ross, Matthew Ross, and Justin Newberry.
Mary Gray was born on November 13, 1951, in Carthage, Texas to the late James Henry Gray, Sr. and Verda Mae Ross Gray. She graduated from Carthage High School with the class of 1970. Mary's life is celebrated by her loving sons, dedicated siblings, numerous friends and family members.
Mary cherished being a mother to her three boys, guiding them to become Christian men. She enjoyed working alongside them daily on their family farm while encouraging them to pursue their education and dreams. Ms. Tiller was baptized at 12 years old and her steady faith throughout her life was an example to all who knew her. Mary genuinely cared about other's wellbeing and didn't hesitate to lend and ear and share her faith with anyone she met. Being of service to others as an active member of her church (Sunday School teacher) and Elysian Field's community were ways she led by example.
Anyone who knew Mary knew she loved Baseball. She spent many an afternoon hitting and playing catcher for the Tiller boys before their pitching arms fully developed. At high school games you'd hear her in the stands coaching the coach from afar and if the umpire called a pitch she didn't like she was sure to let him know. Her commitment and enthusiasm for the game resulted in Jim and Chris being drafted into professional baseball. Mary also had a talent for writing, which led to her first job at The Eagle newspaper in Bryan, Texas where she worked as a marketing editor. She passed these skills to her son Rob who has published multiple magazine and newspaper articles in both Australia and the US.
Mary's five grandchildren Reid, Ryan, Olivia, Gray and Quinn filled her life with great joy and pleasure. In these later years she cherished her role as a grandmother spending much time caring for them.
Mary finally returned to her roots in Clayton, Texas where she would live out her life sharing the company of her best friend and twin sister Martha Gray.
Mary and Martha have enjoyed many happy hours tending their garden, cooking together and looking after each other's grandkids.
Survivors include her sons, Rob Tiller of Australia; Chris Tiller and wife Julie of College Station, and Jim Tiller and wife Lensey of Elysian Fields; brothers, James Gray, Jr. and wife Sue of Jackson, MS and Charles Gray and wife Jackie of Monterey, LA; sisters, Belinda Morrison and husband Dr. Richard Morrison of Wilmington, NC, Charlotte Corder and husband Grayford of Ft. Worth, and Betty Holleman and husband Steve of Owasso, OK; twin-sister, Martha Gray of Clayton; and grandchildren, Reid, Ryan, Olivia Rose, Lillian Gray, and Quinn Tiller.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 52, Clayton, TX 75637.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
