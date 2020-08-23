Mary Jane Hartt
MARSHALL, TX Mary Jane Hartt peacefully left this earthly life Monday, August 17, 2020 in Marshall, Texas at ninety years old.
Mary Jane was born Mary Jane Cagle on February 4, 1930 to William W.(Bill) Cagle and Aileen F. Eubank Cagle, in Paris, Texas. She grew up with one sister, Betty, who she remained close with throughout their lives.
She attended East Texas Teachers College in Commerce,Texas from Kindergarten through College Graduation, all of those years in one building with twelve lifelong friends. For those who knew Mary Jane, it is no surprise that she was Class Favorite.
Mary Jane married the love of her life, Jimmy Cannon Hartt, on July 15, 1950 in Commerce, Texas. They were happily married for 63 years.
After they were married, Jim and Mary Jane lived in Wichita Falls, Grand Prairie, and settled in Marshall in 1955 where they raised their four children. In 1987 they retired to Shadowood Lake in Marshall where they built their dream home. Many happy memories were made at the lake with family, neighbors and friends.
Mary Jane was a long time member of Eastern Hills Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School and attended Ladies Bible Class. She also spent many years with her sewing circle not just to sew, but to enjoy time with wonderful friends. Mrs. Hartt was a well loved teacher for one year in Wichita Falls and five years teaching third grade at Trinity Episcopal in Marshall.
Going to Texas A&M football games was a highlight for Jim and Mary Jane while their boys were attending school there. Those fun-filled weekends were looked forward to by the parents and kids alike!
Mary Jane and Jim enjoyed traveling, especially on a driving trip to Washington and Oregon, Hawaii, Colorado, the East Coast, New Mexico, and Arkansas. Enjoying the beauty of the fall foliage in Arkansas held a special place for Mary Jane. She and Jim would visit a beautiful cemetery in Harrison, and one time while there Mary Jane noticed a headstone that intrigued and touched her. The engraving on the stone read, She did what she could. Mary Jane didn't feel like she could do great things, but the life she lived proved her wrong! Filled with joy, peace, and an ever present content demeanor, she worked to maintain a happy family, excelled at sewing and quilting, loved to garden, serve others, and cook. She also enjoyed reading, especially poetry, and could brighten anyone's day with her constant smile and kind words. Last but not least, Mary Jane loved to laugh!
Mary Jane is survived by her daughter Susie Hartt Bradford and husband Jack of Dimmitt, Texas, daughter-in-law Karen Brown Hartt of Tyler, Mark Hartt and wife Carol of Marshall, and son Jim Hartt and wife Allyson of Marshall. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her dear friends Jeane Jones and Betty Orms.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Cannon Hartt, son Stephen Cannon (Steve) Hartt, sister Betty Cagle Hathaway, dear brother-in-law Carl Hathaway, and her parents Bill and Aileen Cagle.
The Hartt family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff, sitters and friends at Reunion Inn Assisted Living, and also to Marshall Homecare and Hospice.
Mary Jane's life will be celebrated at a later date with a private family graveside service.
In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to PSP, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, the disease that took our brother Steve almost a year ago.
https://www.psp.org/
- Proverbs 31:28-29: Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.'
