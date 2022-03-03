Mary Jo Magers
TULSA — A funeral service for Mary Jo Magers, 97, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Marshall, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A time for visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to the service in the Chapel.
Mary Josephine (Rogers) Magers, 97, of Tulsa Oklahoma passed away February 8, 2022. Born the youngest daughter of Web and Josephine Rogers in Marshall, Texas, she was known by many names. Most knew her as Mary Jo, but she was called “Jodie” by the love of her life, her husband Bob, for 62 years. She was also known as Mom, Mema, Grandmom, and Jo-Jo. She grew up in the Marshall area graduating from Marshall Senior High School in May of 1942. She attended Nursing School at Tri State Hospital in Louisiana where she received her status of Registered Nurse in May of 1946 followed by Registered Nurse Certification from the state of Texas in August of 1947. After nursing for a couple of years, she married Bob Magers on June 2, 1949. She lived in Louisiana and Oklahoma most of her life, but she was always a true Texan at heart. She was involved in the Garden Club of Bartlesville, and a member of the Questers Antique Club of Tulsa. She spent many years traveling with her husband and friends after the retirement of Bob. She was also an active participant in the Water Aerobics at the YMCA in her later years. She was a member of the Boston Avenue Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob; brother Web Rogers; brother William Rogers; sister Laura McGuigan; sister Blanch Hess; and grandson Justin Magers. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Mark and Jan Magers; daughter and son-in-law Linda and Craig Nolder; 4 grandchildren and their spouses: Wendi and Mark McNulty, Tiffany and JC Williams, Travis and Carolann Nolder, and Jennifer and Roderick Hands; and 7 great-grandchildren: Mallory and Emery McNulty; Hailey & Aubrey Williams; and Brylon, Berkley, and Barrett Hands.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her honor to The John 3:16 Mission or to the charity of your choice.
