Mary Joyce Grinstead
MARSHALL A Celebration of Life will be held for Mrs. Mary Joyce Grinstead on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX.
Mary Grinstead was born March 10, 1936 in Harvey, IL to James Harvey Goddard and Rhoda Lorraine Watkins Goddard, she passed from this life on October 18, 2019 in Longview, TX surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Grinstead graduated Thorton Township High School. She would marry the love of her life, Mr. Donald George Grinstead, Sr., June 20, 1953. They would enjoy 39 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 1993. Having made their home in Illinois, they would move to San Diego, CA in 1982, and retired to Marshall, TX in 1992. Mary was an especially skilled seamstress, she made her daughter's wedding dress and would go on to remake it into baby clothes for her grandchildren. Mrs. Grinstead was truly the matriarch of the family; loving, and kind, she was a wonderful mother. She was known as Grandma to the grandchildren and Nana Mary to numerous children that she babysat and cared for throughout the years. The holidays were always special, especially Christmas which was always held at Mrs. Mary's home. In her later years she especially enjoyed bingo and painting at Heritage House in Marshall, TX.
Mrs. Grinstead is preceded in death by her loving husband; her son, James Butch Grinstead; her daughter, Diana Watson; her parents; her sisters Judy Daitch and Patricia Gibb; her brothers Michael Goddard and James Goddard; and her grandson in law, Derrick Griffin. She is survived by her children, Deborah Jones, Donald Grinstead, Jr., Judy Biard and husband Raymond, Rosemary Armstrong, and Jennifer Smith and husband Lamar, 20 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Mary Joyce Grinstead is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
