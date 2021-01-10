Mary Key Henley-Phillips

Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.