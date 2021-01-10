Mary Key Henley-Phillips
DALLAS Mary Key Henley-Phillips Mimi was a fourth generation Texan, the youngest of five children born to Edmund Key, jr and Rae Lyttleton Key in Marshall, Texas.
After graduating from Finch Junior College in New York City, Mimi studied modern dance with famed choreographer Jose Limon and pursued Theatre Arts at The New School. She appeared in summer stock and off-Broadway productions. Including the original U.S. premiere of Jean-Paul Sartre's The Flies.
Mimi returned to Texas to attend SMU and while in Dallas met William B. Henley ( Bill) on a blind date. They married on June 24,1950 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall.
Mimi cultivated a rich life that included many friends, festivities, and cultural adventures. Besides her big city life, she cherished her East Texas roots and spending time on Caddo Lake enjoying nature and identifying bird songs.
After Bill's death in 2005, Mimi was fortunate to rekindle a friendship from Marshall High School with Raymond A. Phillips They married July 2,2014 at The Church of the Incarnation in Dallas. He preceded her in death by just seven days.
Mimi cherished her large extended family and her house was open to all. Friends and family blending together.
Mimi is survived by her daughters Connie Henley, Marian Henley Wupperman and husband Rick, Cindy Henley Ball and husband Austin. Her grandchildren William Henley Wupperman and Austin, Eleanor Henley, and Emily Ball. Also her many nieces and nephews.
Her final resting place will be at the columbarium at The Church of the Incarnation in Dallas. For online condolences please visit www.sparkman-hillcrest.com
