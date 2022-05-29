Mary Lou (Mathews) McNeel
MARSHALL — Mary Lou McNeel, 83 of Waskom was born on October 25, 1938 in Sterling, Illinois to Allan “Cowboy” Mathews and Pearl Brooks Mathews. She passed away on May 27, 2022 in Marshall, Texas.
Mary Lou married Patrick McNeel on June 20, 1962, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage. She graduated from Northwestern State University. She taught school for many years, teaching everything from Physical Education and Cheer to Math and Computer Science. She retired from Fair Park High School in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mary Lou enjoyed trail riding, anything having to do with horses. She loved animals, dogs and cats. She also enjoyed traveling, shopping for a good deal, feeding the sea gulls, creating fun activities and adventures. Most of all she loved spending time with family.
She was a member of NATRC, a CASA volunteer, a 4-H and FFA supporter, and she was involved in many churches over the years. She had a great faith which was passed on to her children.
Preceding her in death are her parents, and her brother John Mathews.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick McNeel, son John McNeel and wife Laura of Vilonia, Arkansas; daughter Shirley McNeel of Marshall, Texas; daughters-in-love Kim and Donna Wilkins-Clark of Marshall, Texas, Paulette Walker of Harleton, Texas; grandchildren, Taylor Wiseman and husband Justin of Washington, D.C. and Mathew McNeel of Wilson, Arkansas; grandchildren-in-love, Kenzee Wilkins-Clark, Kadee Wilkins-Clark, and Kacee Wilkins-Clark, all of Marshall, Texas and Samantha Phillips of Harleton, Texas.
Funeral services for Mrs. McNeel will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 31st at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas with a Visitation from 1-2 preceding the service. Burial will be in Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to your local FFA chapter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.