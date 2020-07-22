Mary N. Hain
MARSHALL Mary N. Hain, 75, of Marshall, Texas was born in Deadwood, Texas on November 26, 1944 to her parents, Johnny Simmons and Bessie Kindley. Mrs. Hain passed away on July 19, 2020 in Marshall, Texas. She was raised in the Marshall area her whole life. Mrs. Hain wished to go to body donation for medical research with a family service held at a later date.
Mrs. Hain is survived by her children, Judd and Kelley Jones, Nancy and Dennis Lowery, JoAnn and Josh Lair all of Marshall; siblings, CB and Shelly Lewis of Marshall, Linda and Davis Hamm, Denise and Matt Hearn of Harleton, Brenda Oakes od Austin; grandchildren, Stevie Jones of Longview, J.W. Lair and Ty Lair both of Marshall, Clay and Nick Coleman.
Mrs. Hain is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Kelon Jones; brother, Billy Duffey; sister, Annette Payne.
