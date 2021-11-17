Mary Ware Agnor Griffith
MIDLOTHIAN, VA — Mary Ware Agnor Griffith, beloved mother and daughter, passed away on November 5, 2021, after a brief illness.
Mary Ware was born on May 18, 1928, in Marshall, TX, to parents Thomas Jacob Agnor and Mary Bell Thrasher Agnor, who both preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Col. Thomas J. Agnor, Jr. (Ret.) and sister, Lois Agnor Smith. She is survived by her three children, John Griffith of Charlotte, NC, Lucy Netherton of Houston, TX, Mary Patterson of Midlothian, VA, and her brother, Benjamin Agnor of College Station, TX. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mary Ware was a graduate of Marshall High School and The University of Texas at Austin, class of 1949. After college she worked in the fields of home economics and interior design, assisting clients through her work in Boston, MA, San Antonio, TX, and Austin, TX. Later in her career she worked in the Interior Design Resource Library at the University of Texas, Austin, equipping and encouraging young design students as they assembled materials for their projects.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Woody Funeral Home, Huguenot Chapel, in Midlothian, VA and burial will be at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Mary Ware was kind and loving and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her family thanks the caregivers at Spring Arbor Cottages of Salisbury who took care of “Texas Mary.”
