Mattie M Goynes
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Mattie Goynes (Miss Mattie) age 90 of Jefferson, Texas passed away peacefully on April 4, 2021 at her home with family at her side. Miss Mattie was married to the late Dan H. Goynes Jr. They celebrated 55 years of marriage together and 7 children in this union. Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, Sister, and friend will be dearly missed. We will always remember her strong passion for life and the happiness she gave to all who knew her. Visitation will be Thursday April 8, 2021, 4-7pm at Peoples Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Miss Mattie will be laid to rest through Myricks Funeral Home 501 W. Main St. Carthage, Mississippi. Visitation will be at 10-5pm Saturday April 10, 2021 at Myricks Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 1 pm Sunday April 11, 2021 at Christian Union Cemetery in Carthage, Mississippi.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.